Surrey RCMP warn about dangerous sex offender residing in community

Surrey RCMP has issued a public interest notice under the Privacy Act of Canada (PAC) about a dangerous sex offender living in the city. In 2019, Surrey resident Ezaz Razak, 29, was convicted of sexually assaulting two women in 2017, according to a Friday press release. The Vancouver Sun reported in 2019 Razak had been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for choking and sexually assaulting a prostitute in a Vancouver park. The offences Razak was found guilty of were sexual assault causing bodily harm, robbery, attempt to choke to enable the sexual assault and robbery, unlawful confinement, and uttering a threat against the prostitute. In addition to this incident, he attacked another woman who he had been in a relationship with, sexually assaulted her, and uttered a threat to her. RCMP said he will be released into Surrey on a peace bond after completing his sentence. It added he represents a serious, imminent risk to vulnerable women and intimate partners. He is bound by a series of conditions of his peace bond, which include not consuming or possessing alcohol, drugs or any intoxicating substances, except with a medical prescription from a doctor who is allowed to practice in British Columbia, and obeying a curfew by being inside his residence between 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every day. It said he will be subject to monitoring to ensure compliance with his conditions. He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall; 140 lbs; medium complexion; brown eyes; and short dark brown hair. Anyone who sees or knows of Razak violating any of these conditions is asked to call 9-1-1. Surrey RCMP issued a public interest notification under the PAC on April 4 about a dangerous sex offender residing in the city. READ MORE: Surrey RCMP issue notice of a dangerous sex offender residing in the communitySurrey resident Michal Popek, 44, has received statutory release ahead of his sentence’s completion in December 2025, where he will be subject to a 10-year long-term supervision order.In 2020, Popek was convicted of sexually assaulting four women from 2015 to 2016 and poses a risk to adolescent girls and women, including strangers.