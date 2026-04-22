BC

'Surrey Six' conspirator Jamie Bacon released after six years behind bars

Bacon served his full five-year, seven-month sentence for his role in one of Canada’s deadliest gangland killings. Two innocent bystanders were among the victims.
Crime scene in Surrey
Crime scene in SurreyScreenshot: YouTube
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Parole Board Of Canada
Jamie Bacon
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