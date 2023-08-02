Fisheries Canada
Courtesy TheFutureEconomy.ca

A British Columbia cold storage and fishing boat operator suspected of operating an illegal drug lab has instead pleaded guilty of pollution for illegal dumping of ammonia into the Fraser River.

Richmond-based Arctic Pearl Ice and Cold Storage Ltd. — a seafood retailer which operates a fishing trawler — was ordered to pay a fine of $700,000 after pleading guilty to a single charge under the Fisheries Act for improper disposal of ammonium coolant into the city’s storm drain system.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

