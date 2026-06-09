Targeted killing of alleged Bishnoi handler exposes potential Cricket Canada ties

NEW WESTMINSTER — Nothing says “Canadian cricket is thriving” quite like a broad-daylight gangland hit in a suburban office building tied to a designated terrorist organization.Gurvikramjeet Singh Warring, 35 — better known in some circles as “Sam Canada” and Satveer Singh Warring — was gunned down May 4 inside the Vancouver School of Management at 13049 76 Ave. in Newton. RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called it a targeted execution, describing the scene as two gunmen casually walking in, doing the hit, and strolling out..A rival faction social media post the next day took credit, branding Warring the “main handler” in Canada for the jailed Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate and labelling him a cricket match-fixer and bookie. The CBC’s ran with it Tuesday, linking the killing directly to the festering scandal.Warring, who arrived in Canada in 2013 on a temporary foreign worker visa, had been rubbing shoulders with Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa. .Photos show the pair together at events including the Canada Super 60 at BC Place in October 2025 and Khosa’s own appointment bash in April. Khosa’s Surrey home was then sprayed with bullets twice in late May and early June — incidents Surrey police chalk up to extortion.An earlier CBC investigation published in April detailed allegations that individuals claiming affiliation with the Bishnoi gang — a violent criminal organization designated a terrorist entity by Canada — had infiltrated or pressured elements within Cricket Canada.The same reporting alleged attempts to influence player selections and captaincy decisions, as well as spot-fixing efforts.In May, the International Cricket Council froze funding to Cricket Canada, citing governance failures, inaccurate financial reporting and a lack of proper oversight. Earlier this month, the ICC suspended Cricket Canada’s membership over “serious breaches of its membership obligations.”Warring arrived in Canada in 2013 as a temporary foreign worker. Indian authorities listed him among alleged gangsters in 2023 and requested his extradition. He operated businesses in Canada, including a farm operation fined $135,000 by the federal government in 2025 for temporary foreign worker program violations.Khosa has denied any involvement in threats or gang activity, stating through his lawyer that CBC’s reporting contained “false and reckless statements” linking him to the Bishnoi gang. He has said he knew Warring only through cricket circles.RCMP have said Warring had no prior criminal record in Canada and was not previously known as a target of threats or extortion. Surrey police continue to investigate the shootings at Khosa’s residence.