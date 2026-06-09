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Targeted killing of alleged Bishnoi handler exposes potential Cricket Canada ties

The slaying comes as the International Cricket Council has frozen funding and suspended Cricket Canada’s membership over governance failures and financial irregularities.
Gurvikramjeet Singh Warring, the man shot dead in Surrey, is alleged top Bishnoi gang member according to social media posts.
Gurvikramjeet Singh Warring, the man shot dead in Surrey, is alleged top Bishnoi gang member according to social media posts.CBC
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Surrey
Cricket
The Fifth Estate
Newton
Lawrence Bishnoi
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Gurvikramjeet Singh Warring
cricket canada
Arvinder Khosa
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