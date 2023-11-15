BC

Taxpayer watchdog condemns BC, Canadian governments over battery company deal

The existing condition of the existing E-One Moli facility at 20000 Stewart Cres. in Maple Ridge, BC
The existing condition of the existing E-One Moli facility at 20000 Stewart Cres. in Maple Ridge, BC Courtesy Google Maps
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Canadian Government
British Columbia Government
Ontario Government
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Corporate Welfare
Carson Binda
Handouts
E-One Moli

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news