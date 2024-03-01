Tears, tributes flow in for Mulroney

Word of former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s death prompted tributes and tears on Parliament Hill, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “He always said, ‘In public life you don’t do what is popular, you do what is right and you let history judge you,’” said Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos (Quebec) in a speech in the Senate, which saw him fight back tears. “And that is what he did.”The Senate was attending routine business when Housakos stood to say he hated “to be the bearer of bad news, but it has just come to my attention that Canada today lost one of its greatest statesmen, the 18th prime minister of Canada, somebody who I hold deep in my heart.” “His drive, his commitment to the public, to our country and his love for the province of Quebec where he was born and raised, his love for our country and his love for our Party — I was proud to have served under him,” said Housakos. Mulroney rose to become president of the Iron Ore Company of Canada. After entering Parliament in a 1983 byelection, cabinet dismissed Mulroney as “new boy, frivolous and an opponent the government could easily manage.”“If comments were required, his glibness and flippancy might be emphasized,” said cabinet. Instead, he swept Canada in 1984 with 50% of the popular vote — the last federal leader to mark the achievement. Campaigning on a platform of high ethics and low taxes, he said in a speech in 1984 to the Salmon Arm District Chamber of Commerce the phrase that became the hallmark of his campaign — “Canada is small towns and big dreams.”Word of his passing spread as the House of Commons debated Bill C-365. Conservative MP Ryan Williams (Bay of Quinte, ON) stood to inform the House of Commons. To his family, Williams expressed sincere condolences. “A favourite quote of mine from Brian Mulroney: ‘Canada must strive to be a beacon of hope, a model of prosperity and a nation that works for all of its citizens,’” said Williams. “Rest in peace.”A state funeral is expected. Details are pending. Mulroney’s family confirmed on Thursday he had died. READ MORE: UPDATED: Former PM Mulroney passes away at 84He was 84 years old and three weeks away from his 85th birthday.“On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister,” said his daughter Caroline.