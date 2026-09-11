Teresa Wat joins Milobar’s still-unnamed party as its sixth MLA

PENTICTON — Richmond-Bridgeport MLA Teresa Wat has joined the still-unnamed party led by Kamloops Centre’s Peter Milobar, taking that caucus to six seats.Wat posted the one-page release to X Friday morning. Radio host and former BC Liberal MLA Jas Johal circulated the same sheet minutes later.“British Columbians want a strong, credible alternative to the NDP that is focused on affordability, and competent government,” Wat said. “After careful consideration, I have decided to join Peter and the growing team of sitting MLAs to help build this new party. I believe that this party can bring people together from across our province and replace the NDP as British Columbia’s government.”.Milobar, the interim leader, welcomed a former cabinet minister with “an extraordinary amount of experience.”“Our team is growing because there is a clear appetite for a serious alternative to the NDP,” he said. “British Columbians are tired of out of control spending and a government who is responsible for the decline of so many sectors in our province. It’s time for change.”Milobar and Delta South MLA Ian Paton first sketched it August 24, the day Paton left Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s Conservative caucus. Prince George-Valemount’s Rosalyn Bird, Abbotsford South’s Bruce Banman and Chilliwack-Cultus Lake’s Á’a:líya Warbus put their names on the letterhead September 4. Wat is the first addition since that five-MLA announcement.The six now outnumber the Green caucus three-to-one. They have said they will sit as the third party when the legislature returns October 5. Milobar remains interim leader until a caucus vote in October..Wat left Findlay’s Conservatives August 26 after a leaked May 6 leadership-campaign chat, published July 29 by the anonymous account The Findlay Files, referred to her as “CCP.” .She said Findlay had questioned her loyalty without evidence and then failed to issue a promised apology. Findlay called the exit “a betrayal.” There is no public finding by a Canadian inquiry, regulator or police service tying Wat to the Chinese Communist Party.She crossed from BC United July 30, 2024 and won Richmond-Bridgeport that October with 58.19%. She has sat since 2013 and served in Christy Clark’s cabinet as minister of international trade.Nine sitting Conservatives have walked out on Findlay since August 14. Six are now in Milobar’s vehicle. Courtenay-Comox’s Brennan Day, Boundary-Similkameen’s Donegal Wilson and Columbia River-Revelstoke’s Scott McInnis are still sitting Independent on the public record.Findlay’s sitting caucus stands at 28, not counting vacant Abbotsford-Mission, the seat Reann Gasper resigned August 22 so the leader could run. Voting day in that byelection is Saturday, September 26.