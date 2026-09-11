BC

Teresa Wat joins Milobar’s still-unnamed party as its sixth MLA

The Richmond-Bridgeport Independent posted a joint release Friday. Three of the nine Findlay-era walkouts remain outside both caucuses.
Teresa Wat
Teresa Wat Courtesy British Columbia United Caucus
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
Rosalyn Bird
Á’a:líya Warbus
BC Conservative
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