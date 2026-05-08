The $145,000 question: is Polymarket misreading the BC Conservative leadership race?

VANCOUVER — Polymarket traders have Caroline Elliott as the clear favourite to win the BC Conservative Party leadership race, with her shares trading at 63 cents and roughly $145,000 in total betting volume, with online voting set to begin May 23..But in an exclusive interview with the Western Standard, Langara College economics professor Bryan Breguet — a former BC Conservative candidate in Vancouver-Langara, co-author of a recent internal party poll, and a small-time bettor who wagered $100 on Elliott — says the prediction market is misreading the contest.Breguet draws a parallel to the 2022 federal Conservative leadership race. On the Saturday that Pierre Poilievre was about to win in a landslide on the first ballot, he found himself at a restaurant in Kitsilano surrounded by engaged party members who had given up their sunny afternoon for politics.“I had so many people telling me, ‘Yeah, I’m very afraid that Jean Charest will win,’” Breguet recalled. “And I was looking at them like, what are you talking about, dude? He’s not winning today.”He sees the same low-information disconnect playing out now. “This race is giving me those impressions,” he said.Polymarket is the world’s largest decentralized prediction market. Users buy and sell shares in the outcomes of real-world events — everything from U.S. presidential elections to niche political races — using cryptocurrency.The platform’s power comes from “skin in the game” insofar as traders risk real money, so they have strong incentives to incorporate the best available information.Traders can wager on virtually anything the platform lists, from major world events to highly eccentric or obscure outcomes such as whether the Halta virus will become a pandemic, whether Donald Trump will acquire Greenland in 2026, or the exact number of times Elon Musk tweets in a given week..In high-volume markets, where hundreds of millions or even billions are traded, this has produced remarkably accurate forecasts — most notably in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, where Polymarket’s final odds correctly favoured Donald Trump while many traditional polls showed a toss-up.Unlike complex derivatives trading on Wall Street, Polymarket presents a fairly simple way for anyone to put real money behind their political hunches and the price of each share instantly reveals the market’s collective wisdom in real time.Users buy and sell shares in real-world outcomes, including this leadership race, using crypto. Each “Yes” or “No” share trades between 1 cent and 99 cents. That price is the market’s real-time implied probability of the event happening. If the outcome you bet on occurs, each share settles at exactly $1. If not, it is worth zero.These odds shift continuously in real time as new bets and information flow in. For instance, Kerry-Lynne Findlay was the market favourite at 40.2% as recently as last week before Elliott pulled decisively ahead..As of Thursday afternoon, a “Yes” share on Caroline Elliott currently trades at about 63 cents. This implies the market believes she has roughly a 63% chance of winning. If Elliott wins the leadership, that share pays out $1.00 — delivering a 37-cent profit per share. If she loses, the share becomes worthless.Conversely, a “Yes” share on Kerry-Lynne Findlay trades at roughly 17 cents, reflecting an implied 17% probability. A Findlay victory would turn each 17-cent share into a full dollar for a total gain of 83 cents.However, the race, Breguet argues, is “way closer” than the Polymarket odds suggest, largely because low-information voters who will actually cast ranked ballots have little to no exposure to Polymarket, while crypto barriers and selection bias distort who is actually placing the bets.Breguet speaks from experience. Three weeks ago he decided to put his own money where his analysis was.“I bet like 100 Canadian dollars,” he told the Western Standard. “I’m supposed to make about 50 or 60 Canadians if I win. Pretty good return.”.Breguet has no definitive answer, but he has clues, noting that he heard rumours that some people tied to the campaigns have placed bets — “not that much,” he stressed — even though the largest holders remain anonymous.The bigger problem, Breguet argues, is structural. Most of the 42,000 BC Conservative members, especially older voters or those skeptical of government and technology, will never clear the crypto and KYC hurdles.That creates a built-in selection bias, as the market reflects the views of a small, tech-comfortable, risk-tolerant slice of the electorate, not the broader membership that will actually decide the outcome on ranked ballots.“We don’t get many good data about these races,” Breguet explained. “We get one poll every three weeks. It can be a bulls--t poll, paid by a campaign.”Yet the very difficulty of placing a wager, he believes, is exactly why the market may be overconfident in an Elliott blowout. The people shaping the odds are not necessarily the same people who will fill out ballots starting May 23..Breguet has no definitive answer, but he has clues, noting he heard rumours that some people tied to the campaigns have placed bets — “not that much,” he stressed — even though the largest holders remain anonymous.Similar rumours of Elliott campaign supporters attempting to manipulate the market have surfaced on X,.The bigger problem, Breguet argues, is structural. Most of the 42,000 BC Conservative members, especially older voters or those skeptical of government and technology, will never clear the crypto and KYC hurdles.That creates a built-in selection bias, as the market reflects the views of a small, tech-comfortable, risk-tolerant slice of the electorate, not the broader membership that will actually decide the outcome on ranked ballots.“We don’t get many good data about these races,” Breguet explained. “We get one poll every three weeks. It can be a bulls--t poll, paid by a campaign.”Yet the very difficulty of placing a wager, he believes, is exactly why the market may be overconfident in an Elliott blowout. The people shaping the odds are not necessarily the same people who will fill out ballots starting May 23.