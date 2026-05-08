BC

The $145,000 question: is Polymarket misreading the BC Conservative leadership race?

An exclusive interview with Langara economist Bryan Breguet — former candidate, poll co-author, and $100 bettor — on low-info voters, crypto barriers, and why the market may be calling a blowout that isn’t there.
Current Polymarket odds for the B.C. Conservative Party Leadership Election Winner (as of May 2026). Caroline Elliott is the heavy favourite at 65%, but the market remains thin with just over $145,000 in total volume.
Current Polymarket odds for the B.C. Conservative Party Leadership Election Winner (as of May 2026). Caroline Elliott is the heavy favourite at 65%, but the market remains thin with just over $145,000 in total volume.Source: Polymarket
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Bc
Bcpoli
Bryan Breguet
Bc Conservative Leader
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
Polymarket
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