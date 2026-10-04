BC

The BC NDP leaves one riding without a candidate in an election it called

The party cited 'unfinished paperwork,' but the missing filing in Peace River North marks an unprecedented anomaly for a governing party in an election it called — breaking an unbroken 61-year streak of running full provincial slates.
Premier David Eby speaks to media in Penticton on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, following a tour of the regional emergency operations centre amid the Bald Range wildfire.
Premier David Eby speaks to media in Penticton on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, following a tour of the regional emergency operations centre amid the Bald Range wildfire.Alex Zoltan / X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Elections Bc
Peace River North
Rob Shaw
Jordan Kealy
Amelia Boultbee
Brad Zubyk
Jonathan Ross
BC Election 2026
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