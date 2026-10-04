The BC NDP leaves one riding without a candidate in an election it called

PENTICTON — For the first time in more than six decades, the BC NDP has failed to field a full slate of candidates in a provincial election, leaving a blank spot on the ballot in a race BC NDP Premier David Eby called himself..When Elections BC closed nominations at 1 p.m. Saturday, its final tally counted 92 New Democrats and 93 Conservatives.Not since September 30, 1963 — when the party contested its very first general election under the "New Democratic Party" banner — has a provincial ballot gone to print without a New Democrat in every single riding.To find another instance of the provincial social democratic movement coming up short on nominations, history forces a distant look back 70 years onto September 19, 1956, when the predecessor Co-operative Commonwealth Federation CCF fielded 51 candidates for 52 seats..From 1963 straight through October 19, 2024, a New Democrat appeared in every single district across British Columbia. Even during the historic collapse of the 2001 BC provincial election, when the party was decimated down to just two legislative seats, the party still managed to field a complete slate of candidates. That unbroken 61-year streak came to an end in Peace River North yesterday.The explanation the party provided to reporters was that it "did not get the paperwork complete for Peace River North."CHEK’s Rob Shaw posted that account Saturday night..Weeks ago, inside-party accounts provided to the Western Standard suggested candidate recruitment ran into trouble immediately following the writ drop, claiming backlash to the early election call made candidates and volunteers hard to find.Strategic communications consultant Jonathan Ross previously posted similar reports on social media. On September 23, the day after Eby met the lieutenant-governor, Ross posted that campaign contacts attributed cabinet resignations to "leadership fatigue and anger about the election call.".Three days later, Ross updated his account, writing that contacts described a “woeful candidate recruitment process,” with campaigns “desperate for workers, lists and central support,” and that several incumbents were considering retirement — speculation later borne out by announcements that four cabinet ministers, and six B.C. NDP incumbents in total, would not seek re-election..The Peace River North ballot features just two candidates: Jordan Kealy, the sitting MLA running as an Independent, and Curtis Whitford, representing the Conservatives. Kealy left the Conservative caucus on March 7, 2025, and announced September 22 that he would run as an Independent. The Conservatives named Whitford on September 27.In 2024, Kealy won the seat with 11,213 votes (74.36%), over Independent Dan Davies at 3,038 votes and New Democrat Ian McMahon at 828 votes (5.49%). McMahon is running in Prince George-Mackenzie this election.As those 2024 results would suggest, the Peace River North electoral district represents one of the BC Conservatives' most impenetrable strongholds, but party history and political convention would still suggest it was worth running a candidate there anyway — for optics and saving face, if nothing else..The party has not said why, for example, it did not ask former BC NDP Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee to be a parachute candidate in Peace River North.In June, Boultbee prepared a private member’s bill for the fall session proposing that MLAs be placed on leave immediately upon being charged with an offence and forfeit their seat upon a guilty verdict.She cited Kealy, charged in June with one count of sexual assault, and Richmond Centre MLA Hon Chan, charged in March with assault, assault by choking, and uttering threats.Both men's charges remain unproven, with each of them set for separate jury trials this summer.Boultbee stated at the time that she was not calling for their resignations, but posted on social media that members charged with sex crimes or violence against women should be barred from the House pending court rulings..As for the gap itself, Shaw followed his initial report on the paperwork delay with further analysis, noting he had never heard of a governing party calling an early election and then failing to fill every riding, "especially when NDP justification was to win a stronger majority."Elsewhere on the ballot, the BC Greens filed 73 candidates, CentreBC filed 35, and OneBC filed 33.Two other ridings feature two-candidate races: Chilliwack-Cultus Lake (Kelli Paddon for the NDP and Á'a:líya Warbus for the Conservatives) and Richmond-Bridgeport (Linda Li for the NDP and Teresa Wat for the Conservatives).Advance voting runs from October 16 to October 21, with final voting day set for October 24.The BC NDP is now placed in the embarrassing and unenviable position of having to explain to voters why it was unable to competently file the paperwork required to run a candidate in a riding with an incumbent candidate one of its own previous sitting MLAs had proposed legislation to bar from the legislature.