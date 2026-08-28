BC

The Eby government’s fishy explanation for a $1.5-billion gas royalty hole

The BC NDP admits it made a $1.5-billion gas-royalty "error" in its budget. A marine biologist with no accounting background now has the job of fixing it.
Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix, Premier David Eby, and Finance Minister Josie Osborne.
Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix, Premier David Eby, and Finance Minister Josie Osborne.Illustration by Alex Zoltan from file photos
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Adrian Dix
Josie Osborne
Bcndp
Oil and gas royalties
Montney B.C.
Budget 2026
Vaughn Palmer
Roland Willson
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