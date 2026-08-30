BC

The old Liberal bench is circling Findlay’s by-election wagon

Rumours are the phones are ringing for Mike de Jong, Mike Bernier and Randy Hawes. BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and former BC NDP cabinet minister Pam Alexis have declared they are running (for now).
Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Premier David Eby. Findlay is expected to run in Abbotsford-Mission after Reann Gasper resigned the seat.
Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Premier David Eby. Findlay is expected to run in Abbotsford-Mission after Reann Gasper resigned the seat.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Ndp
Peter Milobar
Mike De Jong
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Mike Bernier
Ian Paton
Pam Alexis
Abbotsford-Mission
BC Conservative
by-election
Randy Hawes
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