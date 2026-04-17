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The second coming of the Sedin twins? Okanagan twins hunt first-round double

The odds of giving birth to identical twin boys is roughly one in 500. The odds of being drafted in the first round to play in the NHL is one in thousands for even the most promising junior talents. The odds of giving birth to identical twins who are both drafted in the first round of the NHL draft must be astronomical — and yet a new duo is set to become only the second set of twins to accomplish such a feat in 27 years.