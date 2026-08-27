BC

THE TRIPLE O SUMMIT: A literal underground meeting in a White Spot basement

Centre-right organizers and business figures packed a downtown Vancouver White Spot basement to ask whether the Conservative Party of BC can still carry the free-enterprise vote or whether something else entirely is required as British Columbia conservatives chart the "path forward."
A mock White Spot “Triple O Summit” graphic circulated after centre-right organizers met Wednesday in the basement of the Dunsmuir Street White Spot in downtown Vancouver.
A mock White Spot “Triple O Summit” graphic circulated after centre-right organizers met Wednesday in the basement of the Dunsmuir Street White Spot in downtown Vancouver.Graphic posted by Jas Johal / @JasJohalBC. Not an official White Spot advertisement.
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David Eby
Peter Milobar
Bc Liberal Party
Gordon Campbell
Matt Stickney
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Ian Paton
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
Triple O's Summit
Jordan Armstrong
Jordan Bateman
Colin Hansen
Rachael Segal
Dimitri Patazopoulos
White Spot
Elaine Allan
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