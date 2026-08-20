BC

Third woman in two weeks accused of lighting fires in BC Interior

Why are middle-aged women starting so many fires in the Interior region of British Columbia? And perhaps just as surprisingly, the RCMP are reporting on it.
Mariah Banning Baer in an undated social media photo.
Mariah Banning Baer in an undated social media photo.X / @yegwave
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
West Kelowna
Kamloops
Arson
Wildfire
Vernon
Penticton
Summerland
Mariah Banning Baer
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