Three correctional officers hospitalized following fentanyl exposure at Pacific Institution

VANCOUVER — Five correctional officers at Pacific Institution required medical treatment after being exposed to fentanyl during a routine targeted search, with three transported to hospital by ambulance, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Monday..Some officers were given Narcan and one required chest compressions while en route to hospital, the union said in a statement. The incident, which the union said occurred on June 11, unfolded when an inmate became "assaultive" and attempted to destroy evidence by dispersing the substance, which was later confirmed to be the highly toxic opioid.The exposure happened as officers conducted the search at the federal penitentiary in Abbotsford.UCCO Pacific Region president John Randle said officers were simply doing their jobs when exposed to “one of the most lethal drugs on the streets.”Drug smuggling attempts and resulting risks to staff are not new at Pacific Institution..On December 29, 2022, officers at the same Abbotsford facility intercepted a pigeon carrying approximately 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a small backpack-like package attached to the bird — an unusual method that drew widespread attention at the time.Drone drops of drugs, weapons and other contraband have been a recurring challenge in BC federal institutions in recent years. Union officials have previously described multiple daily attempts at some facilities, including packages disguised to blend into prison yards, such as one resembling a patch of grass.In 2017, at least nine federal correctional officers in Canada were exposed to fentanyl over a three-week span through contaminated mail, airborne powder during searches, and other means. The incidents prompted calls for improved protective equipment, training and safety protocols.Correctional Service of Canada continues to report regular contraband seizures, including methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs, through staff searches, ion scanners and detector dogs at institutions across the country. However, the union has argued that current staffing levels and certain policy approaches limit effective interdiction.