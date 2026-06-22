BC

Three correctional officers hospitalized following fentanyl exposure at Pacific Institution

Five correctional officers at Pacific Institution required medical treatment after an inmate dispersed fentanyl during a routine search on June 11. Three were rushed to hospital by ambulance, with some receiving Narcan and one needing chest compressions en route.
Pacific Institution, a federal penitentiary in Abbotsford, where five correctional officers were exposed to fentanyl during a routine search on June 11, 2026.
Pacific Institution, a federal penitentiary in Abbotsford, where five correctional officers were exposed to fentanyl during a routine search on June 11, 2026.Corrections Services Canada
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Fentanyl
Corrections Canada
Narcan
Bob Mackin
pacific Institution
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