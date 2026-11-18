CALGARY — Three youths have been arrested in connection with an alleged group assault on a girl with disabilities in Chilliwack, BC, as her guardian calls for those involved to face consequences. The girl’s guardian described the footage as “blood-boiling” in an anonymous statement shared on social media, saying the family wants the incident taken seriously. “No child, with or without disabilities, should ever have to experience anything like this,” the guardian wrote.The footage shows several youths surrounding the girl before she is struck from behind. The girl falls to her knees and is hit repeatedly. She can be heard apologizing while on the ground. Chilliwack RCMP received the first report on the evening of November 8, the day of the alleged assault. Investigators initially had limited information. More reports came in on Monday after the footage began circulating on social media, and police appealed for witnesses and anyone who could help identify those involved to come forward..Police confirmed the three arrests on Monday. Investigators told Global News Tuesday they were still gathering evidence to submit to Crown prosecutors, who will decide whether to approve charges. Police said more arrests remained possible.The guardian thanked people who offered clothing, other supplies and help setting up a fundraiser. The family said the girl has what she needs and asked people who wanted to help to support youth organizations or start an anti-bullying initiative in their own community. The guardian said young people need to understand the consequences of their actions and called for accountability and education to help prevent another child from going through the same thing..Chilliwack Mayor Jason Lum met with several parents and young people on November 16 to hear their concerns about youth safety after footage of the alleged assault circulated online. In a joint statement the following day, Lum and council said the mayor had been in close contact with RCMP since shortly after the incident and that council had been kept informed as the investigation progressed. The mayor and council urged residents, particularly adults, to refrain from threatening children or their families on social media or calling for vigilante action.“Violence in response to violence is not justice,” the statement said. “As adults, we have a responsibility to model the behaviour we expect from our young people.” .VILE ATTACK: School girls in Chilliwack viciously beat one of their classmates on camera.The city pointed to its 2021 Community Safety Plan, which identified a need for earlier intervention, violence prevention, trauma-informed approaches and more mental health support.The mayor and council said those areas largely fall outside the city’s mandate and resources. They pledged to keep pressing other levels of government for action and to work with families, schools, police and community organizations on local measures.The city encouraged young people experiencing bullying to speak with a school counsellor, visit the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre or use BC’s anonymous reporting tool. B.C. ERASE.