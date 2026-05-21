BC

Top court accepts B.C. challenge to landmark Gitxaala mineral rights ruling

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the province’s appeal of a December ruling that found British Columbia's free-entry mineral claims system inconsistent with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as given effect by DRIPA.
BC Premier David Eby attends a Musqueam ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2024.
BC Premier David Eby attends a Musqueam ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2024.BC government photo
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David Eby
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Supreme Court Of Canada
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Niki Sharma
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