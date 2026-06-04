BC

TOP TEN: Canada's most embarrassing 'pride month' moments

Once a symbol of struggle against discrimination, "pride month" has morphed into a taxpayer-funded circus of nudity, awkward political pandering, and self-inflicted humiliation.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana Photo credit: Olivia chow X (https://twitter.com/MayorOliviaChow/status/1819817002665484362)
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Justin Trudeau
Vandalism
Israel
Pride Flag
Olivia Chow
Pride Crosswalk
Pride Month
Mark Carney
Heather Mcpherson
Dave Rubin
Pride Flags
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+
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