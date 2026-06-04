TOP TEN: Canada's most embarrassing 'pride month' moments

VANCOUVER — From its origins in the fight against real discrimination, Canadian "pride month" has evolved into something very different — and, in recent years, a recurring source of international embarrassment.Year after year, viral videos and news stories capture moments that make even moderate Canadians do a double-take. From mayors dancing awkwardly, to prime ministers hugging near-naked parade participants, to sex toy games being played next to children, here are Canada’s top ten most embarrassing "pride month" moments..10. NDP MP Heather McPherson’s “happy pride month” message excludes gays and lesbiansWe start with a recent one. On Monday, NDP MP Heather McPherson stood in the House of Commons to wish Canadians a “Happy Pride Month," but only for “queer, trans & two spirit people across Canada" — omitting gays and lesbians from her well-wishes..Notably absent from her statement was any explicit mention of homosexuals, lesbians, or bisexuals — the very groups that founded and built the modern "pride movement."Many observers saw McPherson’s wording as another example of how activist language has shifted focus away from inclusivity toward newer identity, more exclusive, and niche alternative lifestyle categories. McPherson's comments were widely derided as yet another example of an NDP politician sidelining the “LGB” in favour of the ever-expanding letter soup of “queer, trans & two spirit” identities that now dominates the party's official messaging..9. Pride crosswalksThe excessive number of permanent and temporary “pride crosswalks” painted on public roads across Canada has created ongoing headaches from coast to coast. Cities have spent millions in taxpayer dollars on these ideological symbols, only to watch them quickly fade, become slippery safety hazards, or get vandalized..First there's the safety and maintenance concerns. Non-standard paint can affect visibility and slip resistance, particularly when wet, prompting liability warnings from engineers in some municipalities. The designs wear quickly, requiring ongoing taxpayer-funded upkeep that standard white-striped crosswalks do not.Legally and politically, pushback is growing. In 2024, Westlock, Alberta, held a referendum that banned "non-standard colored crosswalks" and certain flags on municipal property to preserve governmental neutrality, with the town's existing rainbow crosswalk subsequently being removed. .A similar by-law passed in Barrhead, Alberta, with other municipalities — including Langley in British Columbia and Smith Falls in Ontario — considering similar bans..We’re not the biggest fans of “pride month” here at the Western Standard, but we're even lesser-fans of vandalism."Pride crosswalk" vandalism is frequent. In Surrey, in late May, the "intersex-Inclusive pride crosswalk" near Holland Park was spray-painted black; police treated it as a potential hate crime and city crews power-washed it..Independent Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko publicly condemned the act, stating she was “disgusted,” that “vandalism is not protected free speech,” and that she stands “in solidarity with the community” while condemning hate in all its forms.Sturko’s point deserves some acknowledgment. Deliberately defacing public property is wrong and counterproductive. That said, when governments paint contested sexual and gender ideology onto taxpayer-funded infrastructure, they shouldn’t be shocked when some citizens push back — even if they do so in the wrong way. The cycle of installation, vandalism, outrage, cleanup, and repainting has become a recurring embarrassment that divides communities rather than uniting them..8. Justin Trudeau poses with mostly naked peopleFormer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a habit of enthusiastically participating in Toronto Pride parades, often posing for photos with spectators and marchers in various states of undress.Notable examples include him smiling alongside topless participants and individuals in minimal clothing during the 2016 and 2017 Toronto parades. .One of the most widely circulated examples is a 2014 photo of Trudeau smiling and posing with a very young topless woman during a Pride event. The image has resurfaced multiple times on X, with users repeatedly highlighting it as an example of poor judgment for a sitting, or future, prime minister..7. "Queers for Palestine"In 2024, the Liberal Party of Canada pulled its sponsorship and participation from Ottawa’s Capital Pride event after organizers issued a strongly worded anti-Israel statement. Capital Pride accused Israel of “pinkwashing” — using its support for sexual minorities to distract from alleged human rights abuses against Palestinians..Israel maintains by far the most liberal laws and culture on sexual orientation in the entire Middle East. Homosexuality has been legal there since the 1960s (with no enforcement of older laws even earlier), same-sex couples can adopt, serve openly in the military, and enjoy anti-discrimination protections in employment and other areas. Tel Aviv is routinely called the “gay capital of the Middle East,” hosting one of the region’s largest and most visible Pride parades.By contrast, in much of the surrounding region, same-sex activity remains criminalized — sometimes punishable by imprisonment, lashings, or death.Gay people in Gaza under Hamas rule face some of the harshest and move severe persecution anywhere..6. Trudeau raises the Pride flag in OttawaFormer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made flag-raising ceremonies a regular feature of "Pride Month" on Parliament Hill. These events turned a national symbol into a partisan photo-op, with the Prime Minister personally participating year after year..Many Canadians saw the act as the state enthusiastically endorsing one political and cultural movement while other Canadians, including those with religious objections, were expected to celebrate or stay silent.The events drew international attention — much of it mocking. U.S. commentators, including openly gay podcaster Dave Rubin, ridiculed the ceremonies as "peak performative politics.".5. Pride flag replaces Canadian flag at Ottawa Parliament buildings (again but late this time)In mid-August 2025 — long after Pride Month had officially ended in June — video emerged showing the Pride flag flying prominently on a federal government building in Ottawa, near the Prime Minister’s office area. The footage quickly went viral, with many Canadians asking a simple question: why is this going up now?.Some observers speculated this wasn’t a deliberate statement at all, but rather another classic example of Ottawa bureaucracy failing to meet its own deadline.Whether it was deliberate overreach or just another case of Ottawa forgetting what month it was, the optics reinforced a growing perception: that federal institutions treat the national flag as optional while elevating other symbols well beyond their designated "season.".4. Pride Toronto sees recurring explicit nudityDespite frequent claims of being “family-friendly” or “inclusive for all ages,” Toronto Pride has developed a notorious reputation for explicit public nudity..These scenes have repeated across 2023, 2024, and 2025, with viral videos capturing the displays despite the presence of families and even official warnings from broadcasters about “sexually explicit material” and “nudity.”Toronto police have been seen walking alongside nude participants without making arrests, leading many to question selective enforcement of public indecency laws. Critics argue this is not liberation but public sexual expression that would result in charges in any other context, and especially with minors present. Even some longtime pride supporters have called the recurring nudity excessive and damaging to the event’s broader image and corporate marketability..3. Olivia Chow twerkingToronto Mayor Olivia Chow has repeatedly gone viral for her enthusiastic dancing at Pride events — moments that critics have labeled awkward, undignified, or outright cringeworthy for a sitting mayor.We're only three days into "pride month 2026" and Chow has already gone viral after filmed dancing energetically alongside a drag queen during the official Progress Pride flag-raising ceremony at Toronto City Hall. .Video shows her in a blue suit, bouncing, swaying her hips, and dropping moves next to a performer in a flashy red-and-gold outfit as she helped kick off Pride Month. The clips spread quickly online, with many Torontonians reacting with mockery and embarrassment.This isn’t a one-off. Chow seems to do this every year at pride events, and she has been seen dancing energetically at numerous other public festivals and cultural celebrations well outside of Pride Month — including salsa dancing at Salsa on St. Clair, participating in Toronto Caribbean Carnival festivities, and joining in at various neighbourhood events..2. Dildo ring tossAt the 2023 Ottawa Capital Pride festival, attendees were captured on video playing a “dildo ring toss” game — throwing rings at a set of upright dildos — directly beside a Durex condom and sexual wellness stall. Children can be seen standing nearby, watching the activity..The footage shows adults casually participating in the game in a public festival setting that was promoted as inclusive and open to families. Other explicit activities at the same event reportedly included a “Pin the Clit on the Vulva” game at a Planned Parenthood tent.For many Canadians, this moment perfectly captured the growing disconnect: events heavily marketed as “family-friendly” or “for all ages” featuring games that would be considered adult-only entertainment in virtually any other context. The video remains one of the most cited examples of Pride events blurring, or better yet erasing, boundaries between adult sexual expression and child-appropriate spaces..1. Mark Carney hugs near-naked man wearing fetish gearIn August 2025, during a surprise appearance at the Vancouver Pride Parade, Carney was photographed embracing a man wearing little more than a pink thong and a chest harness. The Reuters image captured the Prime Minister with his arm wrapped around the minimally clothed participant in what appeared to be a warm hug..Carney was seen mingling with the crowd and drag performers during the event. While some supporters praised it as authentic engagement and inclusivity, the overwhelming public reaction was one of second-hand embarrassment. Online commentary including from international outlets was merciless, with many questioning why Canada’s head of government was publicly embracing a man in a thong at a taxpayer-supported event that regularly features explicit displays..This single image became a symbol for critics of how far some Canadian politicians are willing to go to signal alignment with modern pride events — even when those events include public nudity, fetish wear, and content many Canadians find inappropriate. For a sitting prime minister once viewed as a serious technocrat and central banker, the “pink thong hug” photo represented the ultimate descent into depravedly performative politics.It topped countless “cringe compilations” and became shorthand for the broader criticism that some of Canada’s most powerful leaders have lost all sense of dignity and boundaries when it comes to their "pride month" spectacles.