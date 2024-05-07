Tories call on Liberals to release taxpayer-funded hard drugs contracts

The Conservatives said the Liberal government’s distribution of taxpayer-funded hard drugs to addicts has failed after nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Since Trudeau formed government in 2015, the Conservatives said more than 42,000 Canadians have died from drug overdoses. In British Columbia, it said there has been a massive increase in overdose deaths because he allowed the government to decriminalize drugs. “Justin Trudeau must be honest with Canadians over the misery and chaos his taxpayer-funded hard drugs have created in communities across Canada,” said the Conservatives in a Monday statement. “For this reason, Common Sense Conservatives have introduced a motion calling on the Liberal government and provinces to release all contracts relating to their reckless distribution of hard drugs within three weeks of the adoption of this motion.”The Conservatives pointed out taxpayer-funded hard drugs “have created death and despair throughout our country, and Canadians deserve to know exactly where their money is going.” It said this is important because safe supply continues to be diverted to vulnerable Canadians. This was confirmed by the Vancouver Police Department, who said around half of all hydromorphone seizures were diverted from safe supply. This means these drugs have ended up in the hands of organized crime and sold in schoolyards across Canada, leading to youth developing addictions. On top of this, it alleged the hard drugs the Canadian government provides are resold to teenagers and other vulnerable people to purchase more fentanyl. It added its diversion is made more evident through the street price of hydromorphone collapsing. The Conservatives concluded by saying it “will end Trudeau and the NDP’s deadly experiment.”“The most vulnerable Canadians deserve hope and treatment, not more taxpayer-funded hard drugs,” it said. Conservative MP Todd Doherty (Cariboo-Prince George, BC) said in October cabinet should stop funding safe supply because it is killing people. READ MORE: Conservative MP calls to end ‘safe supply’ of illegal drugs, fund recovery bedsDoherty struggled to hold back tears as he shared with the House of Commons Health Committee he had lost a brother-in-law to an accidental fentanyl overdose. He expressed his heartbreak over being unable to help another brother living on the streets. “We are powerless, powerless to stop this,” said Doherty.