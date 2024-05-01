Toronto the latest to request drug decriminalization as BC reels from public overdoses

As if the experience of decriminalization in British Columbia wasn’t enough to elicit some sober second thought on Canadian drug policy, Toronto is the latest jurisdiction to request exemption from narcotics provisions in the Criminal Code.On Wednesday Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wrote a letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reject the idea out of hand, even as the Liberal government in Ottawa continues to deal with a request from the BC government to recriminalize open drug use in public spaces that have turned Vancouver beaches and parks — even hospitals — into no-go zones.In the letter, the opposition leader demands that Trudeau reverse his support for “legalizing crack, cocaine, heroin, meth and other hard drugs” and that he “reject the city of Toronto’s request” to legalize them..Unlike BC, which limited possession to small amounts under 2.5 grams, Toronto’s proposal contains no possession cap. Poilievre said BC’s three-year ‘experiement’ in legalization has had ripple effects all through the criminal justice system, including car thefts, car jacking, extortion and other violent crime. Not to mention the diversion of ‘safe supply’ drugs by organized crime into other regions like Alberta.“Worse still, your taxpayer-funded hard drug program has allowed these dangerous drugs to be diverted to vulnerable Canadians, including teenagers and children,” he wrote.It was those sentiments, which Poilievre referred to as Trudeau’s “whacko” policy, that eventually led to his removal from the House of Commons on Tuesday..“I will fight this tooth and nail. This is the wrong way to go.”Ontario Premier Doug Ford.On Tuesday, Toronto’s Medical Health Officer issued a statement saying the request is not only meant to legalize drugs without further treatment investments.“There has been criticism of Toronto’s decriminalization efforts, suggesting we focus on treatment rather than decriminalization,” she wrote. “Decriminalization is fundamentally recognizing that addiction is a health issue — and therefore requires health-based interventions. Decriminalization is not legalization.”Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford — whose brother Rob struggled with crack addiction — said decriminalization has “turned into a nightmare.”“I will fight this tooth and nail,” he told reporters in Ottawa. “This is the wrong way to go.”.Meanwhile, BC’s NDP government used its legislative majority on Monday to block debate on a BC United motion to scrap the three-year decriminalization pilot that began in January, 2023.Premier David Eby, while defending his decision to ban use in public spaces, said his government has no plans to reverse decriminalization.“Just last week, David Eby feigned outrage over the impacts of decriminalization,” said Todd Stone, BC United’s House Leader. “Today, by blocking a vote on ending decriminalization, David Eby and the NDP have made it clear they are intent on avoiding any accountability for the chaos and harm caused by their reckless and failed policy.”