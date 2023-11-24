Tory MP says a paid-off press crosses line

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswood, SK) said a doubling of the payroll tax rebate for government-approved newsrooms crosses the line in journalism, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The government continues to spend millions on media,” said Waugh at a House of Commons Heritage Committee meeting. “Tuesday they just threw another hundred million at journalism.” Waugh accused cabinet of throwing money at favoured media outlets. The Canadian government said in its fall economic statement on Tuesday it was committed to funding the mainstream media. READ MORE: Feds throw another $129 million for failing legacy media bailouts in updateBuried on Page 67 of the 141-page document were three short paragraphs reaffirming support for $129 million in media bailouts over five years, effective next year. Effective for expenditures from eligible mainstream media outlets incurred on or after January, the Canadian government proposed to increase the yearly limit on labour costs that can be claimed per employee from $55,000 to $85,000 and increase the tax credit rate from 25% to 35% for a period of four years.Waugh went on to say there “is an issue with journalism as we go forward on that.” He added newsrooms that solicit and accept aid are compromised. “When you see millions of dollars being spent on journalists, there is a line of integrity, I think, has been crossed,” he said. Publishers who apply for subsidies and are deemed qualified by the revenue minister are eligible for taxpayers’ aid. Subsidized media are not obligated to report this fact to readers. Though eligible, the Western Standard refuses to accept government subsidies.Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed (Vancouver Granville, BC) said Conservative opposition to the media bailout did not reflect public opinion. Noormohamed admitted he thinks it is “important that sometimes what you may hear from Conservative MPs may not actually reflect the will of Canadians.”“It’s always interesting to hear my Conservative colleagues speak about what appears to be disdain for media,” said Noormohamed. “They talk about wanting to defund the CBC in their caucus.”Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre campaigned for the 2022 Conservative leadership race on a platform that included repealing media subsidies and defunding the CBC. A $1.3 billion annual grant from the Canadian government remains the main source of CBC revenue. “The CBC frankly is a biased propaganda arm of the Liberal Party and frankly negatively affects all media,” said Poilievre. “We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party.” Poilievre received thunderous applause when he announced he would defund the CBC at his Axe the Carbon Tax Rally in Ottawa in 2022. READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Pierre Poilievre’s ‘Axe the Carbon Tax’ rally in Ottawa“The room doesn’t seem undecided on that one, does it?” he said.“That will save us a lot of money.”