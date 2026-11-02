BC

Town of Gibsons posts apology to 'those who felt hurt' by Harry Potter-themed Halloween display

Coastal BC town says that they 'apologize to those who felt hurt as a result' of Harry Potter themed display
The Town of Gibsons, BC has issued an apology to those offended by Harry Potter display
The Town of Gibsons, BC has issued an apology to those offended by Harry Potter displayImages taken from the Town of Gibsons on Facebook
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Jk Rowling
Harry Potter
Gibsons
Halloween displays
Gibsons BC
JK Rowling Transgender comments