American and Canadian officials have respectively issued warnings in response to the increase of a highly potent veterinary sedative detected in the illicit drug supply.

Xylazine, sometimes referred to as “tranq,” hasn’t been approved for human use and can have severe and often delayed effects, such as flesh-rotting, necrotic lesions and breathing depression.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau.

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

It is interesting as to the length of time it takes the media to be aware of, let alone report on, a substantial issue that has been affecting society. There have been many illicit drugs appearing over the years and usually fairly entrenched in use before being 'discovered'.

"tranq" along with some other fairly dangerous/lethal as well as some easily and cheaply made others have been increasing in use over the years. Drug manufacturers/dealers are indifferent to the end users plight and allow only for market share. This is organized crime not just a few backyard chemists.

yet the media focuses on the street use and social damage as opposed to actually investigating the linked networks that allows such operations to continue - both nationally and internationally. For a very small look - search Operation ANOM / Ironsides (released June 2021) and delve into the details a little.

Perhaps there are reasons the msm/legacy media doesn't wish to investigate too deeply and smaller independent media lack the resources although much of the information is either open source of minimally difficult to acquire.

Report Add Reply

