Trans Mountain

Westridge Marine terminal near Burnaby.

 Trans Mountain

It’s either good or bad news, depending on one’s point of view.

That’s because federally-owned Trans Mountain Corp. on Sunday said both its mainline and pending expansion to Burnaby were safe from wildfires that have ravaged British Columbia.

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

TMX, federally owned with delays on delays, & many $Billions in cost overruns, have been in all likelihood pleading with Guilbeault's friend David Suzuki to leave this line alone.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

While BC and the NWT burn, Justin Castro s off surfing, now at a cabinet Retreat in PEI, does this guy even see how Fing stupid he looks right now? It is not a coincidence that he runs away any time there is work to do, or there is pressure out on him.

