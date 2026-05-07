BC

Tumbler Ridge school to be demolished after deadly shooting

The announcement comes as the BC NDP government faces ongoing criticism over delayed and deferred school capital projects across the province.
A screenshot of Mark Carney, Pierre Poilevre, Mary Simon, David Eby, and Wendy Cocchia holding hands at the Tumbler Ridge vigil on Friday.
A screenshot of Mark Carney, Pierre Poilevre, Mary Simon, David Eby, and Wendy Cocchia holding hands at the Tumbler Ridge vigil on Friday. CPAC
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David Eby
Tumbler Ridge
Jesse Strang
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Jesse Van Rootselaar
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Western Standard
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