BC

Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala released from hospital after 262 days

Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala released from hospital after 262 days.
Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala released from hospital after 262 days.Facebook/ChatGBT
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BC Children's Hospital
Greater Vancouver Realtors
Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Tumbler Ridge BC
Maya Gebala
David Gebala
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
Rice Parsons Leoni
Elliot LLP