Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala released from hospital after 262 days.

CALGARY — Maya Gebala, the 13-year-old survivor of the deadly Tumbler Ridge school shooting, has been released from hospital after spending 262 days recovering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.Her father, David Gebala, announced the milestone Thursday, marking more than eight months since his daughter was critically injured during the February 10 shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.Maya was shot three times, including in the head and neck, and was airlifted to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, where doctors initially feared she would not survive.In an emotional social media post, David reflected on the uncertainty surrounding his daughter's condition when she first arrived at the hospital."It's been 262 days since you were airlifted to BC Children's Hospital," he wrote."262 days since we were told, 'We did everything we could, but we don't think she's going to make it through the night.'"Despite the initial prognosis, Maya gradually began showing signs of improvement, undergoing multiple surgeries and months of intensive rehabilitation.David said he had watched his daughter fight through every day of her recovery, celebrating milestones that once appeared unlikely..According to Global News, Maya opened her eye, moved it and shifted her leg 251 days before her release, although she was subsequently rushed into emergency surgery after developing hydrocephalus, a condition involving the buildup of fluid in the brain.Another major milestone came 238 days before her discharge, when she was removed from mechanical ventilation and began breathing independently.Eight days later, Maya was able to spend time outdoors and feel the sun on her face. Her recovery continued throughout the spring and summer.In late March, her family announced she had been transferred out of intensive care and into a unit focused on rehabilitation.At the time, David described the emotional moment when therapists helped Maya sit upright on the edge of her hospital bed, allowing him to embrace his daughter properly for the first time since the shooting.By June, Maya had begun communicating with family members through an iPad equipped with non-verbal communication tools.Her mother, Cia Edmonds, said Maya had learned to use yes-or-no buttons to express herself and was becoming increasingly deliberate with her responses. The family also reported that Maya had undergone at least five surgeries, including a procedure to install a prosthetic section of her skull..David recalled that 145 days earlier, his daughter had intentionally smiled while the two played thumb war.Five days later, he was able to take her beyond hospital grounds for the first time. He also revealed that Maya had regained her voice 61 days before her release.One of the family's more recent milestones came in September, when Maya celebrated her 13th birthday by attending a Foo Fighters concert."There was never a day I stopped believing we would get here," David wrote."The road ahead is still long, but this is a milestone no one thought we would reach." He described his daughter as the bravest person he knows, praising her determination throughout months of medical treatment and rehabilitation.Maya's recovery has attracted widespread attention across Canada since the February shooting, with supporters following updates shared by her parents. The attack left eight victims dead, along with the shooter, and devastated the community.Maya and another seriously injured student, Paige Hoekstra, were transported to Vancouver for emergency medical treatment. Paige was released from hospital earlier in February to continue recovering at home, while Maya remained hospitalized because of the severity of her injuries..As Maya continued receiving treatment, Canadians rallied behind her family through fundraising efforts and messages of encouragement.In June, Greater Vancouver REALTORS and Vancouver law firm Rice Parsons Leoni and Elliott LLP announced they would cover a year of housing expenses for Maya's family, helping them remain near BC Children's Hospital during her recovery. Although Maya has now been discharged, her father acknowledged that she still faces a lengthy rehabilitation process.He thanked the doctors, nurses and therapists who helped his daughter reach the milestone, along with those who supported the family during the past eight months."Now it's time to leave these hospital walls behind and keep moving forward, Maya Bear," David wrote."I love you forever and always."Maya's release marks a significant development in her recovery, more than eight months after her family was warned she might not survive her first night in hospital.