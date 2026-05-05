Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala undergoes successful surgery

VANCOUVER — Twelve-year-old Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala has successfully undergone cranioplasty surgery, her father says, with early signs of strength and recovery just hours after the procedure..David Gebala posted the update on social media Tuesday, saying the operation to install a synthetic skull implant went well despite taking longer than expected. Surgeons took extra care with the procedure, he said, and there were no visible signs of the infection Maya battled six weeks earlier.“We know we’re not entirely out of the woods yet — there are always risks with a synthetic implant,” Gebala wrote.Maya has again developed hydrocephalus, which explains the head swelling observed during rehab. Doctors placed an external ventricular drain to manage pressure changes and protect the incision while it heals.In his Tuesday update on X, Gebala noted many documented cases in which cranioplasty helps restore normal brain pressures, potentially allowing the hydrocephalus to resolve without a shunt.The family is looking at about five days for initial healing, followed by another five days of gradually challenging the EVD. “Our hope is that over the next 10 days and beyond, her hydrocephalus will subside naturally so she can avoid another surgery for a shunt,” he said.Gebala said the family was amazed to see Maya open her eye and lift her head to look around following the surgery. “She continued to regain her pre-surgery spark — moving her hand and leg, squeezing our fingers, and looking around with curiosity,” he added..“Our sweet, innocent little girl has been through so much,” Gebala wrote. “It breaks my heart to watch her endure all of this, but at the same time, I’ve never been more proud of what a fighter she is. Daddy loves you so much, Maya Bear. Keep fighting, baby girl.”Maya was shot in the head and neck on February 10 during the mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, in which eight people were killed.She has undergone multiple surgeries since and continues to receive care at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.The family has shared regular updates on her recovery, which has provided inspiration to millions..It has also drawn international attention and support, including an earlier offer from UFC president Dana White for intensive rehabilitation in the United States.