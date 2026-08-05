Tumbler Ridge survivor Maya bonds with new puppy in latest recovery milestone

PENTICTON — Nearly six months after surviving a mass shooting at her Tumbler Ridge school, 12-year-old Maya Gebala continues to show remarkable progress, captured in a heartwarming video of her interacting with a new puppy from her hospital bed..The short clip, shared by her mother Cia Edmonds on Facebook and circulating widely Wednesday, shows Maya in her bed at BC Children’s Hospital, smiling as she gently strokes a small brown dog resting on a pink blanket. Text overlaid on the video reads “New loves.” Maya appears more engaged and responsive than in earlier recovery stages, petting the dog and looking at it with clear affection while wearing hospital wristbands.The video was shared widely online by accounts describing it as a “Tumbler Ridge miracle” and directing followers to the official Maya Resilient Facebook group and David Gebala’s X account for ongoing updates.Maya was shot three times in the head and neck during the February 10 attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School that left eight people dead. She suffered a catastrophic brain injury and has undergone multiple surgeries, including a successful cranioplasty in early May to install a synthetic skull implant after complications delayed the procedure..Her recovery has been marked by steady milestones. By late March she had moved out of intensive care into a recovery-focused unit, sat up with assistance, and received her first full hug from her father. In June she left hospital grounds for the first time, visiting Vancouver’s Bloedel Conservatory, and began using yes/no buttons and a non-verbal communication app on an iPad. Family members have noted intentional smiles, improved eye tracking in one eye, increased energy, and more of her personality returning.David Gebala has shared frequent updates under the #MayaStrong hashtag, recently posting photos of Maya smiling and describing her as his “Maya Bear” whose progress continues to amaze him. In one early August post he highlighted warm interactions between Maya and another person, writing that it “warms my heart to watch these two interact whenever they see each other.”.The family has lived near the hospital in Vancouver for months while Maya continues rehabilitation. Supporters have followed the journey closely through social media and a GoFundMe page established early in her recovery.The latest video of Maya with her new companion offers another visible sign of how far the young survivor has come since the early days when her overall health and survival were uncertain.