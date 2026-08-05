Tumbler Ridge survivor Maya bonds with new puppy in latest recovery milestone

A new video captures Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala affectionately petting a puppy from her hospital bed, the latest sign of her remarkable recovery nearly six months after the attack.

Maya Gebala, the 12-year-old survivor of the February 10 Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting, gently pets a new puppy from her hospital bed at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. Nearly six months after suffering critical head and neck injuries, she continues to show remarkable progress in her recovery. Screenshot from video shared by Cia Edmonds (Facebook)