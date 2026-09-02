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Tumbler Ridge survivors join 30 new lawsuits against OpenAI

Teachers, a principal and students who lived through the February 10 shooting have filed in California. The count against Sam Altman and the ChatGPT maker now sits at 37.
A screenshot of Mark Carney, Pierre Poilevre, Mary Simon, David Eby, and Wendy Cocchia holding hands at the Tumbler Ridge vigil on Friday.
A screenshot of Mark Carney, Pierre Poilevre, Mary Simon, David Eby, and Wendy Cocchia holding hands at the Tumbler Ridge vigil on Friday. CPAC
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Sam Altman
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge mass shooting
Maya Gebala
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