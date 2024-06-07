Two people dead after crash at high-test Okanagan racetrack

Two people are dead after a high speed crash at a high-end racetrack in the Okanagan.Oliver RCMP said a driver and passenger were killed after an unspecified model of sports car missed a turn and hit a concrete barrier at Area 27, a members only race course located about 40 km south of Penticton.“Tragically, both the driver and passenger succumbed to injuries they sustained,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy. “Criminality is not believed to be factor, and the matter is now being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.”.Area 27 is a private motorsports club catering to luxury sports car enthusiasts. Designed by Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve, it has a 4.83-kilometre circuit track with 16 corners. Its website is replete with drivers of high spec Ferraris, Porsches and motorcycles. According to its membership application, its costs $55,000 for a 30-year initiation fee, and up to $4,000 in annual dues. Overall membership is capped at 330 applicants who have unlimited access to the track for a minimum of 15 days per month, including long weekends.It also features a driving ‘academy’ with private coaching with former professional race drivers..The accident occurred at a private ‘Track Day’ event.In a statement released on Thursday, the South Okanagan Motorsports Association said it’s not yet clear how the crash occurred but said the driver was “experienced.”“It is with heavy hearts that Area 27 Motorsports Park management is reporting the passing of two track-day participants involved in a client entertainment event on June 5,” it said. “The entire team at Area 27 is sending its deepest sympathies to their families, friends and the motorsports community.”