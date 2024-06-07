BC

Two people dead after crash at high-test Okanagan racetrack

Portago crash scene from 2023’s ‘Ferrari’
Portago crash scene from 2023’s ‘Ferrari’Neon pictures
Loading content, please wait...
Speeding
Porsche
Car Crash
Ferraris
Traffic fatality
Race cars

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news