Two ridings head to judicial recount as Conservatives lock 64 seats

LVIV — Elections BC completed the final count of the October 24 provincial election and declared 64 Conservative candidates elected, 27 for the NDP and two for the Greens.The results in Kelowna Centre and Ladysmith-Oceanside remain subject to automatic judicial recounts because the margins fall under one in 500 of the total ballots considered.In Kelowna Centre, Conservative Kristina Loewen finished 43 votes ahead of NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge. In Ladysmith-Oceanside, NDP incumbent Stephanie Higginson leads Conservative Kris McNichol by 50 votes..The final count included roughly 150,000 mail-in, phone and absentee ballots. It flipped Burnaby South-Metrotown to Conservative David Xie, who overcame an election-night lead held by NDP incumbent Paul Choi and finished 64 votes ahead.Chief Electoral Officer Shipra Verma declared the results after the count concluded. Preliminary turnout is estimated at 52%, with about 1.95 million voters participating.A judicial recount is conducted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Applications must be made by November 16. Recounts occur between seven and 15 days after the official results are declared.Conservative MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on November 19, with cabinet named the next day. Jennifer Whiteside is interim leader of the NDP caucus. Mike Farnworth is House Leader and Niki Sharma is Caucus Chair.The Conservatives received 47% of the popular vote. The NDP took 37.6% and the Greens 11.2%. That share delivered 64 of 93 seats, a supermajority that far outstripped the party's performance in the popular vote.