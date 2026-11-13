Two ridings head to judicial recount as Conservatives lock 64 seats

Elections BC declared final results after the count of about 150,000 absentee and mail-in ballots. Kristina Loewen leads by 43 votes in Kelowna Centre. Stephanie Higginson leads by 50 in Ladysmith-Oceanside.

Lorne Doerkson and the Conservative Party of BC were handed an enormous mandate by voters in the 2026 British Columbia provincial election. They now face two judicial recounts, already locking in 64 seats. Image courtesy of ChatGPT