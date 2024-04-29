UBC, McGill pledge action on pro-Palestine encampments on campuses

The University of British Columbia (UBC) says it understands some community members want to protest against the Israel-Hamas War. However, UBC said these actions “must always be taken with respect for others and within the boundaries of university policy and the law.” “Any actions that create a health and safety risk, impede the university community (students, faculty, and staff) from continuing learning, research, work, and other activities on campus or damage university property will be taken very seriously and investigated,” said UBC in a Monday statement. “UBC’s Student Code of Conduct and expectations of employees clearly prohibit such behaviours.”.At the moment, it said it would monitor and assess the situation on the Vancouver campus. It added it will liaise with the RCMP on this matter. UBC acknowledged hate and intolerance have no place at it. “The university must be a place of reasoned debate where conflciting views can peacefully co-exist,” it said. BC NDP MLA Selina Robinson (Coquitlam-Maillardville) resigned from caucus to sit as an Independent on March 6, with one of her reasons being her colleagues’ silence on antisemitism at UBC. READ MORE: BC NDP MLA resigns from caucus over antisemitism“I can no longer defend the choices this government is making, and I need to mend my broken heart and I can’t do that when you simply offer me hugs and heart emojis but don’t care to educate yourselves or understand the fear and anguish of being Jewish in this moment,” said Robinson. .When BC Premier David Eby told Robinson that he did not see a way back and the only path forward was a resignation from cabinet, she said she was upset. While resigning was not her choice, she said this was what he and the caucus wanted and would not fight them on it. McGill University staff said they have been steadfast in their support for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly by allowing the pro-Palestine encampments, but they have to be exercised within its policies and the law. “We have been clear that these encampments violate both,” said McGill’s staff. “The University has been in communication with lawyers retained by McGill students in the encampment to discuss conditions in place to ensure safety as well as a timeline to remove the tents.”Staff said the situation on the lower field of the downtown campus has shifted significantly. This is because the number of people who have set up tents on campus has tripled since Saturday.Video evidence showed some people using antisemitic language and engaging in intimidating behaviour. It condemned this in the strongest possible terms and vowed to investigate it. On Sunday, staff was informed through its lawyers that the students have refused to carry on these discussions and did not bring any proposals or suggestions to further the dialogue. They indicated they intend to remain on campus indefinitely. “Our senior leadership team is meeting now to discuss next steps regarding this matter and will provide an update on our decision within short order,” it said. A group of Jewish and Israeli Concordia University students who set up a table to call for the release of hostages by Hamas were harassed by pro-Palestine supporters in November. READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Palestine Montreal university students attack, insult Jews“They were attacked, berated and harassed, and this lovely young lady in particular decided to call a Jew a kike,” said AK Strategies Managing Principal Anthony Koch.