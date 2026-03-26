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UFC boss Dana White steps up with medical, financial aid for Tumbler Ridge survivor

UFC president pledges to cover treatment at Los Angeles children’s hospital and family accommodations as 12-year-old shows tentative signs of stability after weeks in intensive care.
Maya
MayaSource: Facebook / Cia Later
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Ufc
Dana White
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge mass shooting
Maya Gebala

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