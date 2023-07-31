Vancouver Port
Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

A possible agreement has been made between the 7,400 workers at BC ports and their employers. If this agreement is accepted, it could bring “long-lasting stability,” according to Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan.

The agreement was made on Sunday night with the help of the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).

Port Strike losses

Port strike losses are nearing $10 billion.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

