Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A possible agreement has been made between the 7,400 workers at BC ports and their employers. If this agreement is accepted, it could bring “long-lasting stability,” according to Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan.
The agreement was made on Sunday night with the help of the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).
A joint statement from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) stated they suggest their members approve the agreement.
CIRB gave the union members until Friday to vote on the offer.
“The ILWU and the BCMEA reached a new tentative agreement, with the help of the Canada Industrial Relations Board. In a joint statement, both parties agreed to recommend ratification,” O’Regan tweeted.
“Our ports are operating, but this deal — made by the parties — would mean long-term stability.”
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “labour negotiations can be extremely difficult,” but his government was “actively focused on keeping conversations going at the bargaining table.”
“There have been concerns and worries about how things were unfolding over the past days, but we now have a situation where there is another offer, there is another potential deal on the table, and we’re, as always, hopeful that negotiation at the bargaining table continues to be at the centre of what everyone needs to continue to do,” said Trudeau.
In the first 13 days of July, around 7,400 workers at 30 ports in BC went on strike.
The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimated that the 13-day strike resulted in a loss of around $10 billion in trade.
The strike ended when both sides reached a possible agreement, but the union leaders rejected it on July 18.
The workers went on strike again briefly, but it was considered illegal because they did not give 72-hour notice.
The union gave notice for another strike but cancelled it shortly after its announcement.
The union leaders said they would recommend the agreement to their members.
However, the members rejected the deal last week that was recommended by the union leaders.
The specific information about the new agreement reached on Sunday has not been made public yet.
The previous offer that was rejected was a four-year proposal that included increases in both wages and benefits.
The union objects to hiring external maintenance workers as it “will lead to an erosion of our workforce and expertise, ultimately jeopardizing the stability and efficiency of Canada’s maritime industry.”
O'Regan stated he was instructing the industrial relations board to decide if it was still possible to reach a mutual agreement to end the disagreement.
If not, they would have the authority to enforce a resolution or make a final decision through binding arbitration.
There was increasing pressure for the federal government to step in if an agreement could not be reached.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the Business Council of Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business have all asked the government to legislate an agreement if it continues.
