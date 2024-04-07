Union urges that inmates not get unsupervised access to needles for drug use

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers has raised alarms regarding the Correctional Service of Canada's continued implementation of the Prison Needle Exchange Program at Mountain Institution in Agassiz, BC.Despite figures released by the BC Coroner Service stating there were 2,511 overdose deaths in BC, only one death occurred at an overdose prevention site."The Correctional Service of Canada's plan to give inmates unsupervised needles to use illegal drugs alone in their cell only contributes to the BC overdose crisis," says Union of Canadian Correctional Officer Pacific Regional President John Randle. "Federal Correctional facilities are supposed to help inmates deal with their addiction issues and not provide them the means to continue their addiction," he says."Instead of giving inmates needles in cells, the Correctional Service of Canada should follow the provincial health direction with Overdose Prevention Sites (OPS). OPS provide proper medical supervision, counselling and services, and resources to help inmates struggling with addiction. The CSC has chosen not to utilize fully this program because of costs, ultimately letting communities pay the price of such programs and face increased insecurity and crime."Keeping drugs out of federal prisons should be the top priority for the CSC. We encourage members of the public who are ultimately affected by this to contact their Member of Parliament and voice their concern."The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents more than 7,300 members, working in Federal institutions across Canada.According to the Prison Needle Exchange Program (PNEP) website, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) began implementation of the PNEP in June 2018."The PNEP will give federal inmates access to sterile needles in an effort to limit the transmission of infectious diseases, such as HIV and HCV. PNEP participants are not exempt from the rules against the possession and consumption of illicit drugs," the website says."Substance use disorder in the offender population is a serious and pervasive problem. At admission to CSC, approximately 75% of offenders report a history of substance use disorder, with a sizable proportion of this group misusing more than one drug (or alcohol). Half of all incomers to CSC report an active substance use disorder and the majority (68%) also have a concurrent comorbid mental health disorder."Intravenous drug use, and to a lesser extent snorting drugs, can increase the risk of getting or spreading infectious diseases, which can pose a public health and safety risk to other offenders, staff, and the community on release."