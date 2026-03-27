BC

University of Victoria hands out alumni awards no one can pronounce

Only a tiny number of people alive, if any, can pronounce UVic's new award names.
Photo Credit: University of Victoria
Photo Credit: University of Victoria Photo Credit: University of Victoria
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