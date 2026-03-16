BC

Unpacking the BC NDP’s claims of ‘sexism’ in the Legislative Assembly

Conservative MLA Gavin Dew fires back, calling NDP outrage a ploy to dodge accountability.
David Eby and Gavin Dew
David Eby and Gavin DewIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Sexism
Bc Ndp
Bc News
Gavin Dew
BC NDP Premier David Eby
BC Conservative

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