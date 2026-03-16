UPDATE: BC Conservative leadership race tightens further as Bhangu suspends campaign, endorses Elliott

VANCOUVER — The field in the Conservative Party of British Columbia leadership race continued to narrow on Monday, with Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu suspending his campaign and endorsing political commentator Caroline Elliott.Bhangu, who launched his bid in mid-February with the slogan "Let's Rebuild BC Together," made the announcement amid reports of limited traction in the crowded contest. In a statement shared via his campaign channels and social media, he praised Elliott as the candidate best positioned to unite the party and "stop the infighting."."Caroline Elliott brings the bold vision and principled leadership our province needs right now," Bhangu said. "I'm proud to endorse her and will work to help secure a Conservative victory for British Columbians."Elliott responded positively to the endorsement, highlighting Bhangu's history as a founding member of the BC Conservative Party, calling it "an honour to have his endorsement.".The development follows Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman's suspension on March 15 and his endorsement of entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer, marking a rapid consolidation in the race originally featuring nine approved candidates after the February vetting process.With Bhangu's exit, the remaining contenders include Fulmer, Elliott, Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar, former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black, contractor Warren Hamm, and former grocery executive Darrell Jones.