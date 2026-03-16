BC

UPDATE: BC Conservative leadership race tightens further as Bhangu suspends campaign, endorses Elliott

Harman Bhangu becomes the second Fraser Valley Conservative Party of BC MLA and leadership candidate to drop out of the race in as many days, following Banman's weekend departure.
Harman Bhangu
Harman BhanguIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc
Bcpoli
Bc Conservative Leader
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Harman Bhangu
Trevor Halford
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
Iain Black
Darrell Jones
Warren Hamm

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