UPDATE: Milobar leaves Conservative Party of BC, cites 'values clash'

PENTICTON — Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar is sitting as an Independent member of the BC Legislature effective immediately, saying his values "no longer align" with the direction of the Conservative Party of BC under leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay..In a statement released Friday, the former finance critic said he respects the party membership’s decision to elect Findlay as leader earlier this year but that the “new direction” of the party has made continued membership untenable.“Since 2017, I have been entrusted by the residents of Kamloops and the area to be their voice in Victoria,” Milobar said.“I completely respect the vote of the membership, and that Kerry-Lynne Findlay has earned the right as leader to shape the party as she sees fit," Milobar continued. “It has, however, become clear to me over the last few months that my values don’t align with this new direction."“With that in mind, effective immediately, I will be sitting as an Independent member of the BC Legislature," Milobar finalized in a comment posted to X on Friday morning following rumours he would be stepping down and away from the BC Conservatives.The move marks a significant break for the veteran politician, who was the only sitting MLA to contest the Conservative leadership race that Findlay won on May 30. Milobar finished last on the first ballot with 10.5% of the vote..Despite the loss and a contentious campaign that included public friction between the two candidates — notably Findlay’s suggestion during the race that Milobar could face a conflict of interest on indigenous issues because his wife was receiving employment income from a British Columbia Indian Band — Findlay retained him as finance critic in her first shadow cabinet shuffle in late June.Jas Johal first leaked the rumour that Milobar was leaving the Conservative Party of BC only hours before the decision was announced..Speaking later Friday with CKNW’s Johal, Milobar said there was “no big flashpoint.” He pointed to past caucus departures and the disruptions they caused, saying he wanted to leave before the next legislative session began. He described the decision as a “solitary” one and said it was not driven by Findlay’s leadership-race comments about his wife. Asked whether other Conservative MLAs might follow, he replied, “I don’t know."Findlay responded Friday that she had spoken with Milobar that morning. She thanked him for his years of service and his work as shadow finance minister, calling him a valued member of the team and wishing him well in his future advocacy..Milobar is the seventh MLA to leave or be removed from the Conservative caucus since the 2024 election. Previous exits include Elenore Sturko, Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong, Jordan Kealy, Hon Chan and Amelia Boultbee..Findlay, a former federal Conservative MP, ultimately prevailed on the fourth ballot in a narrow win over Caroline Elliott.The campaign featured some provocative exchanges, including between Milobar and Findlay.During the second sanctioned debate, for example, Findlay questioned whether Milobar’s family ties—his wife is indigenous and had previously received employment income from the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc—created a potential conflict of interest..Milobar rejected the suggestion forcefully during debates, describing it as ridiculous and noting his record of disclosed interests and votes on related legislation.After the race, Findlay retained Milobar as finance critic in her shadow cabinet and publicly described the caucus as more united than ever. The departure marks a significant loss of experience for the Official Opposition. Milobar previously served as mayor of Kamloops for nine years (2008–2017), the longest tenure in the city’s history, and has been an MLA since 2017.Milobar has not detailed specific policy disagreements beyond the broader values and direction gap. He is expected to expand on his plans in the coming days.