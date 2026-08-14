BC

UPDATE: Milobar leaves Conservative Party of BC, cites 'values clash'

The Kamloops Centre MLA and former finance critic says his values no longer align with the party’s direction under leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
BC Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar
BC Conservative finance critic Peter MilobarPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Bcpolitics
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
bcpol
BC Conservative
Conservative Party of BC
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news