BC

UPDATED: Six presumed dead after charter vessel sinks near Vancouver airport, says RCMP

Rescue crews saved four people from the water near Vancouver International Airport after their charter boat sank, but efforts for the remaining six have now been suspended, with the RCMP now suspecting all six are dead.
A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.
A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.NATO Association of Canada
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Rcmp
Boat
Bob Mackin
Missing people
Man overboard
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