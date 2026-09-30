UPDATED: Two dead after vehicle strikes pedestrians at Tsawwassen Mills

The First Nation had organized a community walk starting at 9:30 a.m. at the TFN Recreation Centre, located near the mall, to be followed by a House Post unveiling at one of the Tsawwassen Mills entrances. Participants had been invited to wear orange in observance of the day.

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson was participating in the walk.

Spokesperson Charlotte Power confirmed to CBC News that the minister and his team were unhurt and were not near the group involved in the collision.

Delta police said the investigation remains in its early stages.