UPDATED: Two dead after vehicle strikes pedestrians at Tsawwassen Mills

PENTICTON — A vehicle struck four pedestrians in the Tsawwassen Mills parking lot Wednesday morning, killing two.
The collision occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. in the mall lot on Tsawwassen First Nation lands in South Delta. Two pedestrians died of their injuries at the scene, while the other two were treated by BC Emergency Health Services and transported to hospital.
Delta police issued a release confirming the fatalities shortly after 12:20 p.m. PDT.
“Preliminary information indicates the driver of the involved vehicle may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the collision,” the department stated. Investigators have not laid charges, released identities, or elaborated on the medical event.
The Tsawwassen First Nation expressed deep sadness over the incident in a Wednesday statement.
"Emergency responders remain on site,” the Nation stated. “We ask members of the public to avoid the area and allow responders to carry out their work. Out of respect for Tsawwassen First Nation families and ongoing response efforts, we will not be providing additional details at this time.”
The City of Delta instructed the public to avoid the Tsawwassen Mills area and follow officers on the ground. Emergency Info BC issued a matching public-safety alert.
The First Nation had organized a community walk starting at 9:30 a.m. at the TFN Recreation Centre, located near the mall, to be followed by a House Post unveiling at one of the Tsawwassen Mills entrances. Participants had been invited to wear orange in observance of the day.
Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson was participating in the walk.
Spokesperson Charlotte Power confirmed to CBC News that the minister and his team were unhurt and were not near the group involved in the collision.
Delta police said the investigation remains in its early stages.