U.S. indictment accuses Indian gang leaders of ordering 2023 assassination of Surrey Sikh activist Nijjar

VANCOUVER — U.S. federal prosecutors have unsealed an indictment charging Indian criminal gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi and his North American lieutenant Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, with ordering the 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., as part of a sweeping international operation that has led to dozens of arrests across Canada, the United States and Europe.The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles and unsealed this week, accuses Bishnoi and Singh of directing the June 18, 2023, killing of Nijjar, who is identified in court documents only as “H.S.N.” Nijjar, a prominent religious and political leader from India’s Punjab state living in British Columbia, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey.While Canadian and U.S. media have previously reported allegations linking the Bishnoi gang to the slaying, this marks the first time the claim has appeared in a formal U.S. federal grand-jury charging document.The indictment forms part of “Operation Hard Ball,” a coordinated takedown by the FBI, U.S. federal prosecutors in Los Angeles, the RCMP and European authorities targeting India-based transnational organized crime syndicates. Three separate federal indictments charge a total of 37 defendants with racketeering, targeted killings, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnappings, human smuggling and other offences.As of Tuesday, authorities had arrested 24 people across the U.S., Canada and Europe, with additional suspects already in custody or sought as fugitives. The majority of arrests occurred in the United States, including multiple raids in California. In British Columbia, RCMP officers arrested three individuals on provisional arrest warrants; authorities said they will seek their extradition to the United States..British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma said she was not aware of the location of Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar.Sharma made the comments at a press conference related to the BC government's legal action against OpenAI as it pertains to the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting earlier this year.She said she would have to get back to reporters with further details.