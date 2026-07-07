U.S. indictment accuses Indian gang leaders of ordering 2023 assassination of Surrey Sikh activist Nijjar

The unsealed Los Angeles indictment marks the first formal U.S. charging document to directly implicate the Bishnoi gang leadership in Nijjar’s assassination, building on prior Canadian arrests linked to the same network.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, in July 2019. Prime Minister Trudeau's unverified assertions regarding his unsolved murder have become a major problem in relations between Canada and India Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC