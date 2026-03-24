BC

U.S. sanctions hit Canadian company alleged to be arm of Hezbollah funding network

The U.S. Treasury Department is sanctioning a company based in New Westminster, BC for alleged ties to Hezbollah — a designated terrorist organization in Canada, accused of being a proxy militant organization for the Iranian regime.
Hezbollah
HezbollahForeign Policy
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