BC

Vancouver beach closed due to E. coli spike

Sunset Beach off-limits to swimming after testing showed E. coli nearly triple the single-sample limit with Trout Lake also under advisory.
Vancouver beach closed due to E. coli spike
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Vancouver
Beach
E. coli
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Sunset Beach
Trout Lake
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Western Standard
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