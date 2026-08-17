Vancouver beach closed due to E. coli spike

PENTICTON — Sunset Beach has been closed to swimming after water testing recorded 1,112 E. coli per 100 millilitres, nearly three times the single-sample threshold used by Vancouver Coastal Health..The health authority ordered the “not suitable for swimming” advisory following the elevated reading. A 30-day geometric mean above 200 or a consecutive single-sample result of 400 or higher triggers the restriction. Trout Lake remains under a separate geometric-mean advisory.E. coli is found in the feces of humans, birds and other warm-blooded animals. High counts signal fecal contamination and raise the risk of gastrointestinal illness, as well as ear, eye, nose, throat and skin infections if water is swallowed or contacts open areas.Vancouver Coastal Health lists the usual local pathways as heavy rain and surface runoff, sewage system overflows, boat discharges and animal or bird populations. The beach sits near False Creek and English Bay, areas that still receive mixed sewage and stormwater when the city’s aging combined sewer system overflows. Past sewer leaks in the same corridor have produced sharp spikes at English Bay beaches, including Sunset..Michael Schwandt, medical health officer with Vancouver Coastal Health, has described the recurring pattern in earlier advisories. “Some of the typical causes that we see are discharged from boats, from combined sewer overflows, in particular after heavy rains, we can also have contamination from animal sources that could be geese, dogs or other animals,” he said. Officials often note that several influences can operate at once and that exact sources are frequently difficult to isolate.Wildlife remains a consistent factor at urban beaches. A multi-city Canadian study that included Vancouver sites found elevated E. coli levels predominantly linked to seagull contamination in many cases, with human sewage markers detected only at lower levels at some locations.No public microbial source-tracking results have been released for the current Sunset Beach reading that would assign proportions to human versus avian or other sources.The advisory remains in place until follow-up samples fall back inside guidelines. Beach sand and facilities stay open. Weekly monitoring continues through September.