DTES
Image courtesy CBC

In response to widespread homelessness, expanding tent cities, and growing public safety concerns, Vancouver city council approved a nearly $3 million investment for mental health services, including a new “non-police de-escalation” team.

Most of the funding will be allocated to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) to hire mental health nurses who will work with police officers as part of a program to respond to mental health 911 calls.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.