In response to widespread homelessness, expanding tent cities, and growing public safety concerns, Vancouver city council approved a nearly $3 million investment for mental health services, including a new “non-police de-escalation” team.
Most of the funding will be allocated to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) to hire mental health nurses who will work with police officers as part of a program to respond to mental health 911 calls.
The rest of the money will go toward the creation of non-police de-escalation services intended to help individuals who are not in “high levels of crisis,” and strengthening indigenous supports.
Despite making up 2% of Metro Vancouver’s entire population, people identifying as indigenous account for 33% of the region’s homeless population, as per a 2020 homeless count.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim promised to hire 100 police officers and 100 mental health workers prior to being elected, however the report says the new grant will only support filling 58 new positions this year. It further notes the city’s annual grant to VCH is expected will grow to $8 million in future years and “may be used for more proactive and preventative services over time.”
The city says it is still committed to hiring 100 new police officers.
“I do think it’s hard to overemphasize the gravity of this grant and the positive impact it will have on our community,” said Sim.
“We have an opportunity to set a new standard in North America for a modern and compassionate approach for addressing complex issues when it comes to public health and safety, and this strengthens our indigenous approaches in terms of how we deal with the mental health challenges in a more cultural appropriate manner.”
The Vancouver Police Department highlighted last year that violent crime in the city had seen a significant increase compared to pre-pandemic levels, noting an average of four random attacks were happening per day.
“This is a positive step that will enhance public safety by supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” said VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer, speaking of the new grant.
“It is also an example of the positive change that occurs when we all work together to tackle complex problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.