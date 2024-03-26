BC

Vancouver dope busts fall 76% even as drug deaths soar

A person pictured during a rally in support of the Drug User Liberation Front in Vancouver on Nov. 3, 2023.
A person pictured during a rally in support of the Drug User Liberation Front in Vancouver on Nov. 3, 2023. Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Ableg
Drug Addicts
Decriminalizing Hard Drugs
Overdose Crisis
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news