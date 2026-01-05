Vancouver home sales lowest in two decades; listings highest in 30 years

Canada’s most expensive real estate market got more affordable in 2025, but don’t bring a bag of loonies if you’re thinking of buying; you may still need a co-signer.

Prices were down for all home types sold in the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA) last month, but that didn’t send buyers rushing out for a good deal, says the Greater Vancouver Realtor’s association (GVR).

GVA sales in 2025 reached 23,800 homes, a 10.4% decrease year-over-year and the lowest annual sales total recorded in the last two decades. The number of homes listed for sale was the highest in 30 years.

“This year was one for the history books,” said Andrew Lis, GVR’s chief economist and vice president, data analytics. “Although the sales total was the lowest in over two decades, realtors were still busy listing properties. Sellers brought the highest total of listings to market on record since the mid-1990s, eclipsing the previous record high in 2008 by a little over 1,000 listings.”

There were 65,335 homes listed for sale in Metro Vancouver, an 8.2% increase from the 60,388 properties listed in 2024 and a 28.4% increase from the 50,893 properties listed in 2023.

At the end of December there were 12,550 homes listed for sale, a 14.6% increase from 10,948 in December 2024.