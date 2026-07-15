'Vancouver man' facing tax evasion charges in Panama Papers case now subject to Canada-wide warrant

VANCOUVER — The Canada Revenue Agency has secured a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Vancouver man previously exposed in the Panama Papers, accusing him of tax evasion and fraud tied to unreported consulting fees from Chinese investments in Canadian oil and gas assets.Wentao Yang, formerly of Calgary, failed to appear in court after facing nine charges laid in November 2024 the CRA said Tuesday.The charges include four counts of filing false or deceptive tax returns, three of tax evasion and two of fraud — laid both personally and as a director of Kailas Energy Corp., according to court records.The CRA investigation originated from information in the 2016 Panama Papers leak. Yang was linked to multiple offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, including entities involved in brokering Chinese purchases of Canadian energy assets..Properties associated with Yang and his wife were raided in 2018 as part of the probe. Court filings at the time alleged he failed to report roughly $2.7 million in income related to a major oilpatch deal.During the 2015 and 2016 taxation years, Yang allegedly failed to report consulting fees personally, while Kailas Energy Corp. failed to report them for 2015. The CRA claims transactions were structured through foreign bank accounts to obscure the source of funds before deposit into Canadian accounts.A Canada-wide warrant was issued July 13 after Yang repeatedly failed to appear. The CRA has indicated he may no longer reside in Canada.The agency said it continues to pursue tax evasion aggressively.“Individuals and businesses who underreport income … may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action,” the CRA stated.