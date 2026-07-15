BC

'Vancouver man' facing tax evasion charges in Panama Papers case now subject to Canada-wide warrant

The warrant comes years after CRA raids on properties tied to Yang and his wife, as the agency alleges millions in unreported fees were routed through foreign accounts.
A copy of Western Canadian-based businessman Wentao Yang's passport was in the Panama Papers. The leak sparked a Canada Revenue Agency investigation into him and now an arrest warrant, issued by the agency on Tuesday.
A copy of Western Canadian-based businessman Wentao Yang's passport was in the Panama Papers. The leak sparked a Canada Revenue Agency investigation into him and now an arrest warrant, issued by the agency on Tuesday.CBC
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Tax Evasion
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