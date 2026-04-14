BC

Vancouver mayor launches bid process for Major League Baseball franchise

Mayor Ken Sim will direct city staff April 22 to launch an expression-of-interest process aimed at identifying a qualified ownership group for a potential Major League Baseball team.
Mayor Ken Sim and fellow ABC councillors
Mayor Ken Sim and fellow ABC councillorsPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
News
City Council
Mlb
Ken Sim
Mayor Ken Sim
ABC Vancouver

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news