Vancouver mayor launches bid process for Major League Baseball franchise

VANCOUVER — Vancouver could become home to a Major League Baseball franchise according to the mayor of Vancouver.There's only a few missing pieces: an ownership group, a ballpark.At least some of those issues could be resolved as early as April 22, when Mayor Ken Sim intends to direct city staff to "launch an expression of interest process to identify a qualified ownership group" capable of advancing a bid.“This is a unique opportunity where we know Major League Baseball wants to expand,” the mayor said in a media release on Tuesday. “It's on their calendar. If they didn't put that out there, we wouldn't be having this conversation.”Sim said no taxpayer money is contemplated in the process, explaining that council’s role is simply to get behind a bid from potential owners to strengthen the chances of landing a team in Vancouver.The motion scheduled to come before council on April 22 would require any interested ownership group "to demonstrate financial capacity, experience, and a clear plan to support a successful team," Sim said.He added that Vancouver "has a strong sports culture and a proven track record of supporting professional teams.”Vancouver’s sports passion is perhaps best illustrated by the fervent, long-suffering support for the NHL’s Canucks..Vancouver previously hosted a National Basketball Association franchise after being awarded an expansion team in 1994.The Vancouver Grizzlies began play in the 1995-96 season at General Motors Place, now Rogers Arena, competing for six seasons alongside the Toronto Raptors as Canada's second major league basketball franchise..The team struggled with poor on-court performance, inconsistent attendance and mounting financial losses — challenges made worse by a weak Canadian dollar that significantly increased the cost of U.S.-dollar player salaries. In 2001, owner Michael Heisley relocated the franchise to Memphis, Tennessee.A potential Major League Baseball franchise in Vancouver would mark Canada's third attempt at hosting a club dedicated to America's national pastime after the Montreal Expos were relocated to Washington, D.C., in 2005.Adding to Vancouver's professional sports track record more recently is Vancouver’s Major League Soccer Whitecaps franchise.While the club has enjoyed recent on-field success and strong attendance, it has grappled with stadium economics at the multi-purpose BC Place, a situation Major League Soccer has described as “untenable.”The team is actively exploring a new soccer-specific venue through a memorandum of understanding with the city. The team’s current home, BC Place, is roofed, making it valuable in Vancouver’s rainy climate. However, it is configured primarily for soccer and football, not baseball.The 2011 renovations to BC Place, which introduced a new cable-supported retractable roof and reconfigured the seating bowl primarily for soccer and Canadian football, effectively eliminated the stadium’s suitability for baseball. What was once designed in the 1980s partly with a potential MLB team in mind now offers poor sightlines and field dimensions for the sport.This latest push for Major League Baseball echoes Vancouver’s strong commitment to hosting elite international sporting events. The city is scheduled to stage seven matches at BC Place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this summer.