Vancouver police arrest notorious sex offender

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) arrested convicted child sex offender Randall Hopley on Monday, ending a 10-day search after he fled his halfway house on November 4. Hopley was arrested in the Downtown Eastside after 6 p.m. and is in custody at the Vancouver Jail, according to a Tuesday press release. The VPD issued a Canada-wide manhunt for Hopley on November 4 after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house that night. READ MORE: Notorious BC child sex offender Hopley on the loose, wanted Canada-wideIn 2011, he abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, BC, home and kept him in an abandoned cabin for four days. He ended up bringing the boy home. He was sentenced in 2013 and spent six years in prison before being released on parole in 2018 with a 10-year supervision order. VPD issued a public warning of his release at the time, stating he was a significant risk to harming young boys. The VPD released new images of Hopley on November 8, as the Canada-wide search warrant for him stretched into its fifth day. READ MORE: Vancouver police release new images of wanted notorious sex offender“These pictures show the distinctive running shoes Hopley was wearing and a cart he was pulling when he left his halfway house Saturday afternoon,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin. “We believe Hopley is taking deliberate steps to avoid being found, and he may be hiding out in a rural or isolated area.”